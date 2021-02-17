Advertisement

President Biden to visit Pfizer workers in Michigan

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one by the end of July.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Michigan Thursday to speak with workers at Kalamazoo’s Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility.

The Kalamazoo Pfizer facility is the largest in the Pfizer network and, according to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), it’s a point of pride for residents of Michigan.

“They are now ramping up production,” said Sen. Peters about the Michigan facility. “The Biden administration was able to procure additional doses of the vaccine and to see that operation first hand is critically important.”

This is the president’s second official trip after his visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a CNN town hall Tuesday.

While traveling, President Biden is also working to gain support for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid proposal and his effort to boost vaccination accessibility.

Today, he announced a series of new actions to expand COVID-19 testing, improve the availability of tests, and better prepare for the threat of variants. He’ll likely reiterate his goals while on the ground in Michigan

Back in Washington, Republicans aren’t too keen on Biden’s stimulus proposal. Many are objecting to the $1.9 trillion dollar tag.

The House is expected to vote on the measure next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.
MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect charged in Sparks Park homicide

Latest News

President Biden to visit Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo
Republican COVID relief package moves to Michigan Senate
MI House Democrats unveil pandemic recovery plan
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
biden
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Lansing