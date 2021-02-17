Preliminary hearing for four in plot to kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, and Michael and William Null will stand before a judge at 9 a.m.

The Null brothers are both currently out on bond. They are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a gun with a felony.

Shawn Fix and Eric Molitor are facing the same charges as the Null brothers.

