Preliminary hearing for four in plot to kidnap Whitmer

From left: Shawn Fix, Eric Molinar, Michael Null and William Null.
From left: Shawn Fix, Eric Molinar, Michael Null and William Null.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, and Michael and William Null will stand before a judge at 9 a.m.

The Null brothers are both currently out on bond. They are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a gun with a felony.

Shawn Fix and Eric Molitor are facing the same charges as the Null brothers.

WILX will update this story with what happens at the hearing.

