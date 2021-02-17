Advertisement

Positive progress and a warning in Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 update

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the number of new covid-19 cases is going down, while Michigan’s vaccination rate is going up. Further, 14% of the state has gotten their first shot of one of the vaccines.

The Governor’s press conference was generally more positive than they’ve been in months. Governor Whitmer and her team were clearly happy as numbers are headed in the right direction, both on the vaccine front and in case rates. But she’s still worried about the variant spreading across the state.

“Our success is always fragile,” Governor Whitmer said. “Right now we are in a race against variants, that’s mutations of COVID-19. What we have done this far has worked. But if we take our eye off the ball, we risk a fumble late in the game, when we work together, we are capable of uplifting Michigan.”

The governor also announced more businesses will be getting money to help them survive the pandemic.

