Oakland Ave. and North Capitol Ave. in Lansing closed to traffic due to fire

Officials on the scene
Officials on the scene(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland Ave. and North Capitol Ave. in Lansing closed to traffic because of a reported fire in the area.

The house that was on fire is at the 900 block of Capitol with burn marks. It is a building with multiple units. There is fire damage in the upper level of house.

House
House(WILX)

There are no other details known at the moment. WILX will keep you updated.

