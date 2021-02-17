NAACP, congressman sue Trump

(WILX) - The NAACP has filed a federal lawsuit against former president Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. The suit accuses him of conspiring with far-right extremist groups The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The NAACP filed on behalf of Mississippi democratic congressman Bennie Thompson.

“We have stepped up in this moment to ensure the former president and all those who were involved are held accountable for their activities,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

While the Biden administration did not comment on the lawsuit itself, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the president supports anyone’s right to file a lawsuit.

“He certainly supports the rights of individuals, members of congress, and otherwise, to take steps through the judicial process,” said Psaki. “But I don’t think we have a further comment than that.”

A spokesman for Donald Trump said in a statement, in part, “President Trump did not plan, produce or organize the January 6th rally ... the facts are irrefutable.”

