Advertisement

MSU basketball holds post-game presser

Administrators say campus is too dangerous this fall with the coronavirus pandemic, and they're...
Administrators say campus is too dangerous this fall with the coronavirus pandemic, and they're telling students to stay home.(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Could rolling blackouts happen in MI?
Could rolling blackouts happen in MI?
Holt wrestling coach gets 600th win
Holt wrestling coach gets 600th win
Meridian Twp. debates recreational pot
Meridian Twp. debates recreational pot
Fat Tuesday calls for paczkis
Fat Tuesday calls for paczkis