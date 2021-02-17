MSU Announces Upcoming Rowing Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State second year rowing coach Kim Chavers announced her team’s upcoming season schedule Wednesday. The first three competitions will be in Ohio. The first race is March 27th in Columbus. The Big Ten championships will be held in Devil’s Lake Sate Park in Baraboo, Wisconsin and the NCAA championship regatta is May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Bradenton, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.