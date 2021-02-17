Moderna vaccine supply increasing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite ‘short-term’ delays, Moderna says it expects to meet its commitment to the US government for all ordered doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna says delays they are experiencing in production should be resolved soon and are not expected to impact monthly delivery targets.

The company still expects to meet 100 million doses for America by the end of March. Moderna also says it has moved up the delivery for the second 100 million doses from the end of June to the end of May.

So far, Moderna has supplied 45.4 million doses to the government.

