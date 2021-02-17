Advertisement

Michigan State @ Purdue: live updates

Spartans coming off worst home loss in Izzo’s career
The Spartans are coming off worst home loss in Izzo’s career as they take on Purdue.
The Spartans are coming off worst home loss in Izzo's career as they take on Purdue.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are in West Lafayette for a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan State had a two-game win streak broken up by a 30-point loss to Iowa, the worst in head coach Tom Izzo’s career.

Live Updates below:

16:00 1H: Michigan State 6, Purdue 6. Aaron Henry gets the Spartans on the board first, after Michigan State gave up the first four. A.J. Hoggard has four points so far. Thomas Kithier already has two fouls, the Spartans have four.

