Michigan State Announces 2021 Baseball Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced upcoming baseball schedules for the 13 schools who sponsor the sport Wednesday and Michigan State and the rest will play 44 games all in the league, no non conference games. The schedule opens for all teams March 5th, but MSU’s opening games will be played that week end in Greenville, South Carolina. The Spartans play four games against Maryland then return to the site the following week end to face Northwestern. The first home games are scheduled for March 26th at McLane Stadium against Indiana. There will be no Big Ten tournament played this year.

