MDHHS identifies 90 COVID variant cases in Ionia prison

(AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, 90 SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.7 variant cases were found during the daily testing of prisoners and staff at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Testing was conducted by the Michigan Department of Corrections after an employee was determined to have been infected with the variant.

Of the first set of samples provided to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, 90 of the 95 were found to have the variant.

Of the 90, there were 88 prisoners and two employees. There are more than 100 lab results still pending.

This variant is believed to be more contagious compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. That is why precautions were put into place along with daily testing.

Based on available evidence, current tests and vaccines for COVID-19 also work against this new variant. Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of the new variant, B.1.1.7.

Michiganders should:

• Wash hands often.

• Wear a mask around others.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others.

• Ventilate indoor spaces.

• Make a plan to get the vaccine when the opportunity becomes available.

