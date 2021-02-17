Advertisement

Massive grant will support state’s rural healthcare workers

(Baylor Scott & White photo)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced it has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to address healthcare staffing shortages in rural communities throughout the state.

The $2.5 million is through the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program. The program supports employment training programs in healthcare occupations serving rural populations.

Over the next four years, the grant will support the addition of more than 430 new healthcare workers for rural communities throughout Michigan.

LEO will lead MiREACH, a group of employers who identify targeted healthcare occupations.

To address critical healthcare workforce shortages in Michigan’s 57 rural counties, LEO will engage the following:

  • Michigan Works!
  • Northeast Consortium (NWNEC)
  • Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!
  • West Michigan Works! (WMW)
  • Workforce Intelligence Network (WIN)

Questions regarding the grant can be directed to LEO’s Sector Strategies team at LEO-TDL@michigan.gov.

To learn more about LEO’s efforts to promote a flexible, innovative, and effective workforce system within Michigan, visit here.

