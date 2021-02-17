Advertisement

Lansing Common F.C. building roster full of homegrown talent

The club added its first group of four signees, all from the Greater Lansing area.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Common F.C. is a new amateur soccer team coming to the Capital City this spring. The team just signed its first four players this week and they are all from Lansing area high schools.

The name ‘common’ stems from community and that’s exactly what this team wants to do when they build their roster. They want to bring a group of soccer players together with ties to Greater Lansing.

“Hopefully, it gets the community more involved and wanting them to come out to the games and support,” new signee and former Mason High School player Lirim Shefkiu said. “I think it will build a lot of energy behind the team and around the city. I think it will create a great atmosphere for everybody.”

The first four signees are at different stages in their soccer careers but were all successful in high school. Lirim and his brother Leutrim Shefkiu led Mason High School to win the 2015 State Championship. Zac Kelly earned first-team all-state honors this past season with Holt High School and will play for Michigan State this fall. Julian Birge went to East Lansing High School and is an assistant coach for them now.

“I knew I’d be able to play in my hometown in front of my friends and family as well as get a chance for my own players that I coach to watch me play and try to be an example for them,” Birge said.

“Lansing is kind of an underdog I would say in terms of soccer,” Kelly said. “As opposed to Detroit, where teams out there are always pulling kids from all over the place. For us to be a part of this and a part of this club that’s community-driven, it’s an honor.”

It will be exciting for fans to come out to Lansing Eastern High School where games will be played. This is a chance to reintroduce the community to high school players from years past.

“I think it’ll be kind of a nice source of pride almost, representing our area and hoping to represent it well,” Birge said.

The team is holding a prospective player Zoom meeting on March 1, and tryouts will be held later on March 14 and April 18. If you’re interested in playing for Lansing Common, you can go to their website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.
MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect charged in Sparks Park homicide

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Tigers Pitchers and Catchers Report
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Big Ten Announces Michigan’s Baseball Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Announces 2021 Baseball Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Announces Upcoming Rowing Schedule