Lansing Common F.C. building roster full of homegrown talent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Common F.C. is a new amateur soccer team coming to the Capital City this spring. The team just signed its first four players this week and they are all from Lansing area high schools.

The name ‘common’ stems from community and that’s exactly what this team wants to do when they build their roster. They want to bring a group of soccer players together with ties to Greater Lansing.

“Hopefully, it gets the community more involved and wanting them to come out to the games and support,” new signee and former Mason High School player Lirim Shefkiu said. “I think it will build a lot of energy behind the team and around the city. I think it will create a great atmosphere for everybody.”

The first four signees are at different stages in their soccer careers but were all successful in high school. Lirim and his brother Leutrim Shefkiu led Mason High School to win the 2015 State Championship. Zac Kelly earned first-team all-state honors this past season with Holt High School and will play for Michigan State this fall. Julian Birge went to East Lansing High School and is an assistant coach for them now.

“I knew I’d be able to play in my hometown in front of my friends and family as well as get a chance for my own players that I coach to watch me play and try to be an example for them,” Birge said.

“Lansing is kind of an underdog I would say in terms of soccer,” Kelly said. “As opposed to Detroit, where teams out there are always pulling kids from all over the place. For us to be a part of this and a part of this club that’s community-driven, it’s an honor.”

It will be exciting for fans to come out to Lansing Eastern High School where games will be played. This is a chance to reintroduce the community to high school players from years past.

“I think it’ll be kind of a nice source of pride almost, representing our area and hoping to represent it well,” Birge said.

The team is holding a prospective player Zoom meeting on March 1, and tryouts will be held later on March 14 and April 18. If you’re interested in playing for Lansing Common, you can go to their website here.

