Hedlund Plumbing has some great advice for sump pump owners

Make sure your basement doesn’t flood this spring
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Before you know it, all of the snow will be melting and our sump pumps will be working overtime. Bob Hedlund, from Hedlund Plumbing, has some great advice when it comes to understanding what your sump pump does and how to maintain it properly. It’s good to make sure that your sump pump is working correctly before the weather starts to get warmer and there’s a lot of moisture in the ground.

