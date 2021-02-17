Hazel Park Police detective charged with embezzling public asset forfeiture funds

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a joint law enforcement operation resulted in multiple felony charges filed against a Hazel Park police detective accused of conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzling more than $65,000 in public asset forfeiture funds.

Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren, is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday in Oakland County’s 43rd District Court in Ferndale on the following charges:

Conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by 20 years’ imprisonment and/or $100,000;

Embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,0000, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and/or $25,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater; and

Five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50, a 10-year felony or $5,000.

Boucher turned himself into police Wednesday morning at the Michigan State Police North Metro Post in Oak Park.

After an investigation by the FBI Detroit Area Public Corruption Task Force, the case was handed over to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for prosecution.

“This joint operation is an excellent example of law enforcement working together to serve in the public’s best interest,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “As a member of law enforcement, you pledge your professional life to the service of others, which is grounded in trust with the community in which an officer serves. My office is committed to rebuilding and upholding the public’s trust in government and law enforcement, and I will go to great lengths to root out corruption and misuse of authority in pursuit of justice.”

Michigan law provides for the confiscation of funds and property that were used during or resulting from criminal activity. The public asset forfeiture funds are used to support law enforcement operations through training, equipment, and other resources.

Authorities allege Boucher embezzled about $68,000 for his personal use over the course of several incidents between 2013 and 2017.

“Mr. Boucher allegedly stole from the city of Hazel Park and its citizens, depriving them of needed projects and public services,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Make no mistake, any public servant who exploits his position of trust to enrich himself will be held accountable.”

