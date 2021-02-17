Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
Livestream
Watch Previous Newscasts
Search
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
High School Scores
Coronavirus
Vaccinations
COVID-19 Map
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Download Our App
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Watch Previous Newscasts
Submit Photos and Videos
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Latest Newscasts
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer COVID-19 briefing
By
WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
WILX News 10 Weather
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible
MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Suspect in Sparks Park homicide in custody
Latest News
Hazel Park Police detective charged with embezzling public asset forfeiture funds
Trailer fire near downtown Eaton Rapids shuts down roads
Former Trump casino where stars played goes out with a bang
Prosecutors ask third-degree murder charge reinstated in George Floyd case