Friends use quarantine to start a local vegan food truck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new food truck is coming to the Lansing area.

It’s called M I Vegan.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael and his wife began playing around with the idea of pursuing a project or business venture that they could collaborate on together, that would also be somewhat unique and different.

With immense changes having taken place within the food industry throughout COVID-19, adding an additional cuisine and takeout option for the public seemed like an awesome idea. They then sat down with their wife’s best friends John and Jacqueline Murphy, who have traveled the world experiencing vast cultures and cuisines.

Both of them have been living a plant-based lifestyle for multiple years and have been an influential presence in their journey with veganism, and ultimately deciding to pursue a plant-based lifestyle as well.

After about 6 months of hard work and brainstorming, and in light of their new journey with plant-based living, the M I Vegan food truck was born.

The team worked endlessly to create a very clean brand, accompanied with a unique logo and slogan.

Basing their brand off of Michigan themes was also very important, as all 4 of were raised in Lansing, MI. They came up with the idea of naming menu items after Michigan staples, and linking that to the entire concept. Along with the concept of plant-based eating, comes the pursuit of plant-based living. It was very important to keep sustainability at the forefront when thinking about the packaging, products, and everything that comes out of the food truck.

They have teamed up with BBC Distributing out of Grand Rapids, MI to guarantee our customers that every product we distribute is eco friendly, 100% biodegradable and compostable.

They are very excited to shine a new light on plant-based cuisine and bring forth to the people of Lansing that vegan food can be tasty as well as healthy.

Everything on the menu is 100% plant-based, down to the sour cream and cheeses. All of the house blends and sauces are homemade and add a unique flavor to each entrée.

The MI Vegan food truck hopes to launch the third week in March.

They will be partnered with the following businesses for set up! They will move between both locations but be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates on our hours and location.

The old American Eagle Building, which will soon be the site of Pro Fireworks

901 N Larch St

Lansing, MI 48906

And Kellie’s Consignment

5000 Marsh Rd

Okemos, MI 48864

