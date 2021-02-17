Advertisement

Fire damages DeWitt Township home

The house is a two-story home on 3000 block of Parkwood.
DeWitt, Bath Twp. and Lansing fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the 3000 block of Parkwood in DeWitt Twp.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The area of Schavey Rd and Parkwood Drive, west of I-69, in DeWitt Township is closed due to a house fire. Schavey at West Clark Road is also closed.

DeWitt, Bath Township, and Lansing fire departments are on site responding to the fire. It is not yet clear if anyone is hurt.

WILX has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

