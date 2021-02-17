East Lansing Public Schools elementary in-person return delayed one week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools pre-school and elementary classes will be delaying their return. Superintendent Dori Leyko sent this letter to East Lansing Public School families:

Dear ELPS families,

With yesterday’s snowy weather, the Ingham County Health Department closed their vaccination center. At least 20 ELPS elementary staff members were scheduled to receive the second doses of their vaccine yesterday and have been rescheduled for today, tomorrow and Friday. In order to allow seven days after their second vaccine doses, we are going to postpone the in-person start for preschool and elementary classes by one week.

Elementary Orientation Week will be the week of March 1 – middle and high school orientation week will continue as planned the week of March 1.

Remote instruction will continue next week as usual with current online teachers. For students currently attending in-person special education programs, further information will be coming from your child’s teacher.

Thank you for your continued flexibility as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.

