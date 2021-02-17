Advertisement

East Lansing Public Schools elementary in-person return delayed one week

(WHSV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools pre-school and elementary classes will be delaying their return. Superintendent Dori Leyko sent this letter to East Lansing Public School families:

Dear ELPS families,

With yesterday’s snowy weather, the Ingham County Health Department closed their vaccination center. At least 20 ELPS elementary staff members were scheduled to receive the second doses of their vaccine yesterday and have been rescheduled for today, tomorrow and Friday. In order to allow seven days after their second vaccine doses, we are going to postpone the in-person start for preschool and elementary classes by one week.

Elementary Orientation Week will be the week of March 1 – middle and high school orientation week will continue as planned the week of March 1.

Remote instruction will continue next week as usual with current online teachers. For students currently attending in-person special education programs, further information will be coming from your child’s teacher.

Thank you for your continued flexibility as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.
MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect charged in Sparks Park homicide

Latest News

New bills would change election days in MI
New bills would change election days in MI
Lansing Common FC full of hometown talent
Lansing Common FC full of hometown talent
Bills would change election days in MI (raw)
Bills would change election days in MI (raw)
DF
Work it Out Wednesday
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association releases roadmap for hospitality industry