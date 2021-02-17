City of Lansing delaying enforcement of sidewalk snow clearing ordinance due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the City of Lansing will temporarily suspend its enforcement of the 24-hour sidewalk clearing Snow Ordinance due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.

The ordinance is suspended immediately, and property owners are expected to clear their sidewalks by the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 18.

“We want to make sure sidewalks are passible for residents without jeopardizing the health and safety of those who are responsible for clearing them,” Mayor Schor said. “Due to the single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills that have been forecasted, I am suspending enforcement of the ordinance through Thursday. Residents should only work outside for as long as they are able to do so safely.”

The City of Lansing’s Snow Ordinance (Sec. 1020.06) states that if snow and ice on a public sidewalk is not cleared within 24 hours after the end of a snow event, the Public Service Department may leave a violation notice on the property. If 24 hours later on re-check, the sidewalk has not been cleared the Public Service Department may clear it and fine the property owners for the cost. The minimum fine is $149.00.

Residents are reminded to not overexert themselves when moving snow and to dress in layers if they do head outside.

