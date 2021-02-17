Advertisement

Cedar Creek Hospital provides care for those in need

Local help is available for depression, anxiety and other mental health issues
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Cedar Creek Hospital, located in St. johns, provides inpatient treatment programs that allow patients to step back from their daily responsibilities, such as parenting, work, and personal relationships, in order to focus entirely on their recovery. Group therapy sessions are also available at Cedar Creek and help patients come together to share experiences and learn new social skills to assist with healing. Trained therapists lead the groups, facilitate discussion, and introduce group therapy activities.

