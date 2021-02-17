Advertisement

Big Ten Announces Michigan’s Baseball Schedule

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Wednesday announced 44-game conference only schedules for all 13 league schools who sponsor the sport. Michigan is the pre-season favorite and the Wolverines will open March 5th against Iowa in round Rock, Texas in a four game series. On March 12-14 Michigan will face Purdue in a four game series in Greenville, South Carolina. Michigan’s first home games scheduled are March 19-21 against both Illinois and Michigan State. There will be no Big Ten tournament this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.
MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect charged in Sparks Park homicide

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Tigers Pitchers and Catchers Report
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Announces 2021 Baseball Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Announces Upcoming Rowing Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Honor For Former Grand Ledge Athlete