Big Ten Announces Michigan’s Baseball Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Wednesday announced 44-game conference only schedules for all 13 league schools who sponsor the sport. Michigan is the pre-season favorite and the Wolverines will open March 5th against Iowa in round Rock, Texas in a four game series. On March 12-14 Michigan will face Purdue in a four game series in Greenville, South Carolina. Michigan’s first home games scheduled are March 19-21 against both Illinois and Michigan State. There will be no Big Ten tournament this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.