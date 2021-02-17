Big Honor For Former Grand Ledge Athlete

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State junior track and field athlete Jenna Magness was named Big Ten track athlete of the week Wednesday. Magness is a native of Grand Ledge and she earned her first eve Big Ten honor after her record setting performance at an invitational meet February 12th. Magness shattered the Michigan State record in the women’s 5,000 meters, finishing first in 15:42.73. The MSU team is back in action this Friday at the Silverston Invitational in Ann Arbor.

