$52.5 million going to nearly 6,000 Michigan small businesses

Nearly 6,000 businesses have received the grants so far
(WIFR)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses across Michigan have been given $52.5 million to date through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program. Nearly 6,000 businesses have received the grants so far.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program provides crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program allows for grants of up to $20,000 to be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.  5 percent of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the economic development organizations administering the grants.

Some organizations that have received the grant money to distribute may be very recognizable to mid-Michiganders, such as the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and The Right Place.

Northern Trails Bar & Grille in Newaygo received a $10,856 Survival grant awarded by The Right Place, which owner Stephanie Barret says helped cover the restaurant’s high payroll costs.

“Our payroll costs have been crippling during the dine in shut down and due to the specific nature of our establishment, we are only able to reduce payroll costs so far,” Barret said. “In addition, we have an obligation to our loyal staff to do as much as possible to keep them afloat, so the grant allowed for us to have a small bit of breathing room. These last 10 months have rocked our industry and the ability to obtain this grant has given us a small bit of relief that we are very grateful for.”

