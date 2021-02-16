MSU getting ready to face Purdue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball is in a tough spot right now.

The Spartans’ recent loss to Iowa was the program’s worst home loss in four decades. Now, they may be on track to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1997 if they don’t get things figured out this week.

Tonight’s game against Purdue tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

We will have the highlights here on WILX News 10 and WILX.com.

