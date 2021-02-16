Advertisement

MSU getting ready to face Purdue

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball is in a tough spot right now.

The Spartans’ recent loss to Iowa was the program’s worst home loss in four decades. Now, they may be on track to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1997 if they don’t get things figured out this week.

Tonight’s game against Purdue tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

We will have the highlights here on WILX News 10 and WILX.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Quality Dairy holds true to tradition with paczkis
Michigan Department of Transportation to virtually meet to discuss 1-94 project in Jackson
MSU getting ready to face Purdue
MSU getting ready to face Purdue
Could rolling blackouts happen in Michigan? It’s possible