Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
You can see the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell over the weekend.
Blizzard the polar bear loves the snow
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Wisconsin GOP senator downplays attack on U.S. Capitol