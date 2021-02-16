Viewer weather photos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow has blanketed the Lansing area. What are you seeing where you are? How much snow did you get in your neighborhood? Are your kids and pets loving it or loathing it? Show us your photos! Don’t forget to tell us where you are seeing the snow!

You can share your photos with us on our Facebook page or by tweeting us @wilxTV - just make sure you stay safe when snapping pics!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.