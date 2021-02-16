Advertisement

Viewer weather photos

Show us your snow pics!
Some are loving the snow, some are not. Share your photos from today!
Some are loving the snow, some are not. Share your photos from today!(Katie Cole)
By Krystle Holleman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow has blanketed the Lansing area. What are you seeing where you are? How much snow did you get in your neighborhood? Are your kids and pets loving it or loathing it? Show us your photos! Don’t forget to tell us where you are seeing the snow!

You can share your photos with us on our Facebook page or by tweeting us @wilxTV - just make sure you stay safe when snapping pics!

