Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Rangel/RELEASED)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
Lansing Police asking for help in finding missing woman
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

File Video: "Closed" sign.
Ingham County Clerk’s office closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather
2-16 A.M. Weather
Alondra Carmona, 18, will be able to attend her dream school, Barnard College, thanks to...
High schooler uses money she saved for college tuition to pay mom’s rent
Although her mom felt bad using her daughter’s money, she really needed it to avoid a possible...
'I just wanted to do it for her': High schooler pays mom's rent with college savings