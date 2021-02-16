Advertisement

Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map

The map shows the current status of both main and secondary roads. It also shows the location and ID numbers of plow trucks.
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more advanced Snow Plow Map!(WSAZ)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has announced residents can track plowed streets with a “new and more advanced” online map.

The City of Lansing Snowplow map shows the current status of both main and secondary roads. It also shows the location and ID numbers of plow trucks.

Options on the list of layers include truck location, road status, and NOAA reflectivity radar and watches/warnings.

The map refreshes every 15 minutes and the regular snow plow map will be updated approximately every 8-16 hours, depending on the severity of the weather.

To locate your route or area, or if you do not know your area’s number, zoom in on the map to locate your street. View the legend located on the left-hand side to see the plowing status of the area. Note that “passable” means that a truck has made a pass down the street. Oftentimes, streets require multiple passes in order to be completely clear.

The map can be found here.

Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City's new and more advanced Snow Plow Map! The map...

Posted by City of Lansing Public Service Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect in Sparks Park homicide in custody
Some are loving the snow, some are not. Share your photos from today!
Viewer weather photos
Some area government offices are closing due to weather
In response to the winter weather and significant snow accumulation, Capital Area Recycling and...
Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) collection to be delayed one day due to winter weather