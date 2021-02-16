Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has announced residents can track plowed streets with a “new and more advanced” online map.

The City of Lansing Snowplow map shows the current status of both main and secondary roads. It also shows the location and ID numbers of plow trucks.

Options on the list of layers include truck location, road status, and NOAA reflectivity radar and watches/warnings.

The map refreshes every 15 minutes and the regular snow plow map will be updated approximately every 8-16 hours, depending on the severity of the weather.

To locate your route or area, or if you do not know your area’s number, zoom in on the map to locate your street. View the legend located on the left-hand side to see the plowing status of the area. Note that “passable” means that a truck has made a pass down the street. Oftentimes, streets require multiple passes in order to be completely clear.

The map can be found here.

Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City's new and more advanced Snow Plow Map! The map... Posted by City of Lansing Public Service Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.