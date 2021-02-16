Tow truck companies working tirelessly as snow blankets mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All over mid-Michigan. phones at towing companies are ringing off the hook.

“This is definitely the busiest day of the year,” said Mark from Jimmies Towing and Auto Service in Jackson. “It’s hard to explain how busy we’ve been because the phone doesn’t stop ringing.”

Arrival times are extremely extended as callers looking for snow rescues, in need of a way out after the most snow mid-Michigan has seen with a single storm system so far this season.

It’s been steady all day and they don’t expect it to slow down until nightfall. And they still have to finish out all the calls already in their cue.

But they’ll get it done, because if they don’t who will?

Mark said, “We haven’t had this kind of snow in a few years, that’s for sure.”

Besides the morning rush, they say the next big wave on days like this happens after people get off work. They suggest staying out of the fast lane on the highway and staying off of side streets you can’t see down.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.