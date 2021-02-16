Suspect in Sparks Park homicide in custody

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police received a call at approximately 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday of a shooting in Sparks Foundation County Park.

Jackson Police responded and located a 53-year-old male victim on the ground on the south side of Randolph Street, east of Brown Street.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he succumbed to the injuries. His name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect who walked away from the area. Officers located the 29-year-old female suspect walking in the 1900 block of W. High Street. She was in possession of a handgun and was taken into custody without incident. She is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be added to this story as it is made available.

