Spread some winter cheer with a snowmen army

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This holiday season be on the lookout for an army of snowmen near you.

JCI Lansing, formerly known as the Lansing Jaycees, is getting ready to deploy Operation Snowman Army. Our fundraiser is now accepting donations for invasions. We will be taking orders until March 17, 2021, or while supplies last.

Anyone in the community can take part in the fun by sending a ‘Troop’ of 10 snowmen. The snowmen will be deployed to invade a neighbors or friend’s lawn for approximately 48 hours. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Greater Lansing Area Food Bank.

A minimum donation of $25 is suggested, but we welcome donations of any size.

Online orders are being accepted at www.jcilansing.org/snowmanarmy “This fundraiser began in 2011 and we look forward to seeing it expand each year. We’ve moved the timing of this fundraiser to early 2021 to brighter the dreary days of winter after the hustle of the holidays subsides.

This is a unique way to send smiles across the community and engage our family and friends in some positive fun.” Said project chair, Jessica Anderson. Money raised from the fundraiser will be used for future JCI Lansing community projects such as the Easter Egg Hunt on the Capitol Lawn. Funds will also help supplement the upcoming Stuff the Bus (Dec. 8th) event that assists families during the holiday season.

Community member Valerie Grubb states “I look forward to these snowmen every year and love sending them to my older family and friends in the neighborhood to bring joy to them! The little ones in the area often beg to walk by my house for selfies multiple times while they are on my lawn.”

Snowman invasions are set to launch February 1, 2021 until supplies run out. See where they are popping up by following the Operation Snowman Army Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/operationsnowmanarmy/ or join the conversation with #JCILansingSnowmanarmy *

