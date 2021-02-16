Some area government offices are closing due to weather
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools are not alone in closing due to winter weather. Several government offices have closed for the day Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Below is a county-by-county list of those offices and how residents can conduct business in the meantime. The list will be adjusted as more information is made available.
Ingham County
- Charter Township of Lansing
- Township offices located at 3209 W. Michigan Ave. are closed. Payments can be made Wednesday without penalties.
- City of Lansing
- Capital Area Recycling and Trash collection will be delayed by one day this week starting Tuesday, Feb. 16. Residents may leave their carts at the curbside until they are collected.
- East Lansing Public Library
- All curbside pickup appointments canceled for Tuesday. All canceled appointments will be rescheduled.
- Ingham County Health Department
- Closed Tuesday, including COVID-19 vaccination clinics. If you had a vaccination appointment scheduled, use your appointment confirmation email to reschedule. If you are not able to do so, see an email sent to you today for further instructions.
- Ingham County Clerk’s office, 30th Judicial Circuit Court, Ingham County Probate Court, and the 55th District Court are also closed.
Jackson County
- JATA running on a two-hour delay.
