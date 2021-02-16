Some area government offices are closing due to weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools are not alone in closing due to winter weather. Several government offices have closed for the day Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Below is a county-by-county list of those offices and how residents can conduct business in the meantime. The list will be adjusted as more information is made available.

Ingham County

Charter Township of Lansing Township offices located at 3209 W. Michigan Ave. are closed. Payments can be made Wednesday without penalties.

City of Lansing Capital Area Recycling and Trash collection will be delayed by one day this week starting Tuesday, Feb. 16. Residents may leave their carts at the curbside until they are collected.

East Lansing Public Library All curbside pickup appointments canceled for Tuesday. All canceled appointments will be rescheduled.

Ingham County Health Department Closed Tuesday, including COVID-19 vaccination clinics. If you had a vaccination appointment scheduled, use your appointment confirmation email to reschedule. If you are not able to do so, see an email sent to you today for further instructions.

Ingham County Clerk’s office , 30th Judicial Circuit Court, Ingham County Probate Court, and the 55th District Court are also closed

Jackson County

JATA running on a two-hour delay

