Second Former Red Sox Player Conigliaro Dies

-BOSTON (AP) - Billy Conigliaro, the first-ever Red Sox draft pick - who started out in the Boston outfield with star-crossed brother Tony and later spent years taking care of him after a heart attack - has died. He was 73. Conigliaro’s family told the team he died at home in Beverly, Massachusetts. Though he wound up winning a World Series ring with Oakland in 1973, Billy always remained a part of New England lore, forever connected by his local roots and the tragic events surrounding his older brother, powerful slugger Tony C. Billy Conigliaro hit a career .256 with 40 home runs and 128 RBIs in five seasons.