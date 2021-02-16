Quality Dairy holds true to tradition with paczkis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s traditionally held on Fat Tuesday in many cities across the country.

The Polish tradition coincides with the beginning of the Christian celebration of Lent.

Families would make paczkis to use up all the sugar, lard, eggs, and fruit in the house. Eating these ingredients is forbidden during the Lenten season.

That’s a period of fasting. That leads up to the Easter celebration.

Fat Tuesday is also the culmination of the Mardi Gras Carnival season in New Orleans.

Local convenience store Quality Dairy is big on celebrating the paczki tradition.

“The paczkis only come out this time of year. It’s a 19-day long promotion that we run, building up to the end of it on Fat Tuesday,” said

And, so we’ll run these just once a year, and it’s kind of been a Quality Dairy tradition since the 1980′s.

Today is the last day for paczki’s this year, but don’t worry.

Now is the perfect time to start planning your paczki order for 2022.

