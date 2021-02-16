ICHD COVID-19 vaccine appointments cancelled today, but appointment holders can reschedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham County Health Department canceled its mass vaccination clinic for Feb. 16 due to inclement weather. While many are glad not to have to brave snowy roads, many others are left wondering what happens now that their appointments can’t go on.

For those who had appointments scheduled, vaccine doses are secure. Appointments can be rescheduled over the next three days via telephone or email. Everyone who had an appointment on Feb. 16 will be rescheduled sometime this week.

“No one should worry that they will need to reenter the queue for the vaccine due today’s cancellation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment today. Everyone scheduled will receive an email or telephone call to reschedule.”

People who had appointments already scheduled with the Ingham County Health Department will not be able to transfer their appointment to other locations.

Patients who reschedule will be vaccinated at the same location as was originally intended, the MSU Pavilion, only later this week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.