Advertisement

ICHD COVID-19 vaccine appointments cancelled today, but appointment holders can reschedule

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham County Health Department canceled its mass vaccination clinic for Feb. 16 due to inclement weather. While many are glad not to have to brave snowy roads, many others are left wondering what happens now that their appointments can’t go on.

For those who had appointments scheduled, vaccine doses are secure. Appointments can be rescheduled over the next three days via telephone or email. Everyone who had an appointment on Feb. 16 will be rescheduled sometime this week.

“No one should worry that they will need to reenter the queue for the vaccine due today’s cancellation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment today. Everyone scheduled will receive an email or telephone call to reschedule.”

People who had appointments already scheduled with the Ingham County Health Department will not be able to transfer their appointment to other locations.

Patients who reschedule will be vaccinated at the same location as was originally intended, the MSU Pavilion, only later this week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Jackson Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sparks Foundation County Park and located...
Suspect in Sparks Park homicide in custody
Stay updated with the status of plowing in your area by using the City of Lansing's new, more...
Track plowed streets in Lansing with online map
Some are loving the snow, some are not. Share your photos from today!
A snowstorm as seen by viewer submitted photos
Katie Cole shared this pic of her pup in the snow
Winter Weather - Feb. 16, 2021