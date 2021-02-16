Advertisement

MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect

The robbery occurred in Holden Hall on Monday.
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.
MSU police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on campus, at Holden Hall.(Michigan State University Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are looking for help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery on campus.

The robbery occurred in Holden Hall on Monday. The victim described the suspect as a black college-aged male, approximately 6-foot-3, thin build, and was wearing a black cloth mask, pink hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The victim said the suspect displayed a handgun and left on foot in an unknown direction from Holden Hall. Officers thoroughly searched the area around Holden Hall, but it is believed that the suspect had left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Guadiano at (517) 432-7924 or GuadianoC@Police.MSU.edu. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Submit Tips app on the Facebook page, or by texting “MSUPD” to CRIMES (274637).

UPDATE to the MSU Alert issued for the armed robbery that occurred at Holden Hall on 02/15/2021. The MSU Police...

Posted by Michigan State University Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program

Latest News

Some area government offices are closing due to weather
In response to the winter weather and significant snow accumulation, Capital Area Recycling and...
Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) collection to be delayed one day due to winter weather
New program to bring relief to low-income families for high water bills
Efforts continue to help Jackson residents with unpaid water bills
Charter Township of Lansing logo
Lansing Township offices closed Tuesday due to weather