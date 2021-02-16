MSU Police looking for armed robbery suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are looking for help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery on campus.

The robbery occurred in Holden Hall on Monday. The victim described the suspect as a black college-aged male, approximately 6-foot-3, thin build, and was wearing a black cloth mask, pink hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The victim said the suspect displayed a handgun and left on foot in an unknown direction from Holden Hall. Officers thoroughly searched the area around Holden Hall, but it is believed that the suspect had left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Guadiano at (517) 432-7924 or GuadianoC@Police.MSU.edu. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Submit Tips app on the Facebook page, or by texting “MSUPD” to CRIMES (274637).

