MSU Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at South Carolina Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s golf team finished in 12th place Tuesday in the Kiawah Invitational on the island in South Carolina. The team was two over par in the final round. Wake Forest finished in first place. Andrew Walker led the Spartans finishing in a tie for 13th place at five under par 211 for the 54 hole tournament. MSU’s next action is March 8-9 in the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island.

