Michigan Department of Transportation to virtually meet to discuss 1-94 project in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual public meeting on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to discuss the rebuilding of I-94 from near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township, Jackson County.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in March and continue through June 2023. Those who attend the meeting will have an opportunity to have their questions answered by officials and view a presentation.

To join the virtual discussion, click here.

To listen by phone without using Internet, please call 248-509-0316. Conference ID 450 202 263#.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.