Meridian Township considering allowing recreational marijuana sales

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is considering allowing recreational marijuana sales within the township.

Recreational pot has been legal in Michigan for about a year, but Meridian Township opted out of allowing stores to sell it.

Now, the township board might change that.

Lynne Page says she doesn’t want marijuana sold in the township.

“Meridian Township residents who want to purchase recreational marijuana have it easily available to them,” said Page.

Lansing and East Lansing allow recreational cannabis to be sold in their jurisdictions.

Meridian Township does allow medical dispensaries to open up, but so far none have.

“My concern is for crime and potential economic and environmental impacts that would be borne by our residents,” said Page.

Meridian Township supervisor Frank Walsh said six medical dispensaries are approved by the township. But, after more than a year later, they aren’t licensed by the state.

He said allowing recreational sales could speed things up.

“Some board members believe the reason medical marijuana hasn’t gone forward is because they need the recreational sales to be profitable,” said Walsh.

He said in the end, it’s up to the board to weigh the community’s concerns.

“The question is does six recreational dispensaries add to that acknowledgment, take away from it, or does it matter?” said Walsh.

Walsh said it would be several months before recreational marijuana is actually sold in the township if the board allows it.

The Meridian Township Board will discuss the proposal during its study session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can attend the Zoom meeting below.

https://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 318 192 631

Meeting Password: 1842

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.