Make an easy ‘King Cake’ for Mardi Gras

Traditional Mardi Gras King Cake gets a fast and easy, yet still delicious update by using refrigerated cinnamon rolls. It’s one easy king cake recipe!
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 celebrated Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras! Below is an easy way to make the traditional Mardi Gras King Cake by using cinnamon rolls.

MARDI GRAS KING CAKE

Ingredients

  • 2 cans refrigerated cinnamon rolls
  • 1 large egg lightly beaten
  • 1 can cream cheese frosting
  • Green, purple, and yellow sanding sugar for garnish

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees and liberally spray a 10 inch bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.
  • Open the cinnamon roll cans and add a row to the bottom of the pan.
  • Lightly brush the row with the beaten eggs then add another row, each time brushing with eggs, until all cinnamon rolls are in the pan.
  • Bake for 20-25 minutes until solid and no longer jiggling.
  • Remove and cool for 5 minutes then turn out on serving plate.
  • Allow to cool until slightly warm then spread cream cheese frosting over the top and sprinkle with sanding sugar, alternating all colors.

Notes

Add tiny plastic baby if you wish to the cinnamon roll dough before baking.

