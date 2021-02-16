Make an easy ‘King Cake’ for Mardi Gras

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 celebrated Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras! Below is an easy way to make the traditional Mardi Gras King Cake by using cinnamon rolls.

MARDI GRAS KING CAKE

Ingredients

Green, purple, and yellow sanding sugar for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and liberally spray a 10 inch bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.



Open the cinnamon roll cans and add a row to the bottom of the pan.



Lightly brush the row with the beaten eggs then add another row, each time brushing with eggs, until all cinnamon rolls are in the pan.



Bake for 20-25 minutes until solid and no longer jiggling.



Remove and cool for 5 minutes then turn out on serving plate.

