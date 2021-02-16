Advertisement

Lansing Township offices closed Tuesday due to weather

Payments can be made on Wednesday without penalty.
Charter Township of Lansing logo(Charter Township of Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Supervisor Dion’trae Hayes said the township’s Administration building is closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the dropbox if they need to drop anything off today.

Additionally, payments can be made tomorrow without penalty.

