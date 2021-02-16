Kai looking for his forever home after being given back to the shelter
He is currently at the CAHS and staff says he needs to get out of the shelter environment
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kai was originally adopted out the Capital Area Humane Society as a puppy, but was recently given back to them after a new baby was added to the home.
Lexy Ritenburgh, Programs Manager for CAHS, says Kai is nearly five years old, is housebroken, knows a few commands and is a good house guest.
Ritenburgh says Kai prefers to be the only pet in the home and needs a few minutes to warm up to new guests due to his shy nature.
