Kai looking for his forever home after being given back to the shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kai was originally adopted out the Capital Area Humane Society as a puppy, but was recently given back to them after a new baby was added to the home.

Lexy Ritenburgh, Programs Manager for CAHS, says Kai is nearly five years old, is housebroken, knows a few commands and is a good house guest.

Ritenburgh says Kai prefers to be the only pet in the home and needs a few minutes to warm up to new guests due to his shy nature.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.