Ingham County suspends operations for Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Board Chairperson and County Controller/Administrator Gregg Todd concluded that poor weather conditions warrant suspension of operations for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The suspension will apply all day and is taken in compliance with Section D.2 of the Suspension of County Operations Policy.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will pass along any information regarding future closings,” Todd stated.

The 30th Judicial Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court and the 55th District Court are also closed.

