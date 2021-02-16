Advertisement

Ingham County Clerk’s office closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather

Clerk Byrum has closed both the Mason and Lansing offices due to weather.
File Video: "Closed" sign.
File Video: "Closed" sign.(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced that the County Clerk’s offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Mason office at 341 S. Jefferson Street and the Lansing office located at 313 W. Kalamazoo Street are closed due to inclement weather and at the suggestion of the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The closure relates only to the Vital/Elections division of the office, not the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Those with appointments scheduled at the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse in Lansing will receive an email with new appointment details.

“My biggest concern is the safety of my staff and that of my constituents,” Byrum (D-Onondaga) said.

Byrum expects normal office hours to resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. For more information visit the clerk’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
Lansing Police asking for help in finding missing woman
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Ingham County courthouse
Ingham County suspends operations for Tuesday
2-16 A.M. Weather
Road crews getting ready to plow
Road crews expected to plow
When will we be "post-pandemic"?
When will we be "post-pandemic"?