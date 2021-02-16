Ingham County Clerk’s office closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced that the County Clerk’s offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Mason office at 341 S. Jefferson Street and the Lansing office located at 313 W. Kalamazoo Street are closed due to inclement weather and at the suggestion of the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The closure relates only to the Vital/Elections division of the office, not the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Those with appointments scheduled at the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse in Lansing will receive an email with new appointment details.

“My biggest concern is the safety of my staff and that of my constituents,” Byrum (D-Onondaga) said.

Byrum expects normal office hours to resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. For more information visit the clerk’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.