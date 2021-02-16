Holt wrestling coach gets his 600th career win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt’s wrestling program just hit a major milestone.

Head coach Rocky Shaft just got his 600th dual win and that’s not all.

He was recently inducted into the Michigan Coaches Hall of Fame and is a two-time National Coach of the Year nominee.

After going to the team’s practice and speaking with Rocky, the assistant coach, the athletic director, and some seniors, it’s evident that he’s truly made his mark on this program.

He’s the most humble guy you’ll meet, even though he has rows of banners, trophies, medals all over the gym. But, that’s not what matters to him.

If you ask Rocky Shaft about his success, he’s not going to talk about himself, but instead, thank others.

“I always point to somebody else. When we do the 600, hey, if it wasn’t for my assistants, a lot of things wouldn’t get done,” said Rocky Shaft, Holt wrestling coach.

It’s taken time to build the program’s culture. He went to Holt and wrestled, then landed the head coaching job in 1981. Six years later, he had 127 students try out for the team.

“I remember our athletic director and we used to be in the balcony of the old high school and he said “you got too many kids here. Somebody’s gonna get hurt” and I said, “I’m not cutting them.”... He said “oh, you’ve got to cut.”... “nope, I’m not cutting them. The kids will cut themselves. If they want to be up here and work as hard as we do, I’ll take them,” Shaft recalls.

That’s how he’s has been able to build up such a strong program, averaging 60-70 kids each season. His assistant coach, Stan Granger, was a freshman on that 127 person roster.

“Everybody wrestled. That’s his heart. If you have 100 kids, most coaches are gonna say we have to widdle this down to 25. We had kids wrestling everywhere. He found coaches, he found people and made sure that he will not turn away any kid,” said Granger.

“Creating a legacy on these mats is what rocky has done over the last 40 years as holt’s head wrestling coach. It’s the culture he’s created and built here that’s brought him so much success over the years,” he said.

“I think that’s part of the reason everyone comes in here. You know you got a legendary coach like rocky shaft. It draws in a lot of people because you want to be coached by the best,” said senior Zach Platte.

“If you’re a senior or a new freshman, he’s going to let anyone wrestle out for the spot. Every kid has an opportunity,” said senior Adam Russell.

With this philosophy, he’s coached 199 state qualifiers, 81 state placers, and 18 state champions. But that isn’t what Shaft prides himself on; it’s giving kids a time in their lives they’ll always remember.

“The saying I’ve always had has been is the fun is in the memories, and we’ve had some great memories here. Great memories,” said Russell.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.