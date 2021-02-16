Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer proposes to allocate millions in capitol security

Gov. Whitmer proposes $5 million allocation to secure the Michigan State Capitol.
Gov. Whitmer proposes $5 million allocation to secure the Michigan State Capitol.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $5 million allocation for improving security at the Michigan State Capitol.

The money would allow the Michigan Capitol Commission to purchase metal detectors and other equipment to make it a weapon free zone.

According to Representative Julie Brixie of Meridian Township, it’s been a long time coming.

“Up until the capitol commission banning open carry inside, Michigan was only one of three states that didn’t have any restrictions at all on weapons in the entire nation,” said Brixie. “We really need to address it for the safety of everybody.”

Others claim the weapons ban itself is a violation of people’s rights and the Legislature shouldn’t spend any money on it.

“It shows how out of touch with individual liberties our governor has become,” said Representative Steven Johnson of Wayland. “For us to implement measures to take away second amendment rights of Michiganders, it’s so wrong on a level I’ve never even thought of before.”

One of the arguments coming from various people like Rep. Brixie, is government buildings like courthouses already have a weapons ban in place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

SFH
Nicole's Mardi Gras King cake
Noem says medical marijuana legalization will be delayed.
Marijuana studies lead to potential effective COVID-19 treatment
Operation Snowmen Army
Spread some winter cheer with a snowmen army
Operation Snowmen Army
Operation Snowman Army
dfh
Take Me Home Tuesday