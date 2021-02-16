Gov. Whitmer proposes to allocate millions in capitol security

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $5 million allocation for improving security at the Michigan State Capitol.

The money would allow the Michigan Capitol Commission to purchase metal detectors and other equipment to make it a weapon free zone.

According to Representative Julie Brixie of Meridian Township, it’s been a long time coming.

“Up until the capitol commission banning open carry inside, Michigan was only one of three states that didn’t have any restrictions at all on weapons in the entire nation,” said Brixie. “We really need to address it for the safety of everybody.”

Others claim the weapons ban itself is a violation of people’s rights and the Legislature shouldn’t spend any money on it.

“It shows how out of touch with individual liberties our governor has become,” said Representative Steven Johnson of Wayland. “For us to implement measures to take away second amendment rights of Michiganders, it’s so wrong on a level I’ve never even thought of before.”

One of the arguments coming from various people like Rep. Brixie, is government buildings like courthouses already have a weapons ban in place.

