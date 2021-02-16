Advertisement

Efforts continue to help Jackson residents with unpaid water bills

Help is available through various programs using COVID-19 relief funds.
New program to bring relief to low-income families for high water bills
New program to bring relief to low-income families for high water bills
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As 2,200 residential water customers are severely behind on paying bills, the City of Jackson continues to work with residents on ways they can take care of unpaid water bills. The help is available through various programs using COVID-19 relief funds.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Jackson City Council has assigned a total of $246,000 to the Water Shutoff Protection Program with the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The program is open to low-income City of Jackson residents who have unpaid water bills. The Water Department has identified 2,200 residential customers who are in “shutoff status”. That means if the City were to perform water shutoffs, those customers would lose water service because of the unpaid bills.

With 14,426 water customers in the system, it is projected that 15% of customers are severely behind on paying water bills.

There has been a freeze on water shutoffs in the City since the pandemic started in March 2020 to aid public health. While the City is not actively performing shutoffs, it is important for residents to know that charges for water usage are still accumulating and residents continue to be responsible for paying bills.

The first step in getting assistance is to contact Utility Billing at 517-788-4082 or emailing waterbilling@cityofjackson.org. From there, customers can find their balance, make their payment, or be referred to the Community Action Agency (CAA) for additional assistance. The City is working with CAA to manage its Water Shutoff Protection Program. CAA says it has assisted 40 local households with unpaid water bills, with a total of $15,000 in bills being paid off.

Last December, hundreds of Jackson residents with unpaid water bills saw some relief from the State of Michigan. COVID-19 relief funds from the State were automatically applied to the accounts of 506 low-income water customers in Jackson, amounting to $130,445 in aid.

Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says the efforts are ongoing in order to help residents impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s very important to make sure residents who are under financial strain from the pandemic are cared for,” Dimick said. “Whether you’re facing eviction, foreclosure, or unpaid water bills, the City has money available from the federal government to help.”

The City of Jackson is continuing its efforts to assist residents with paying their water bills.
The City of Jackson is continuing its efforts to assist residents with paying their water bills.

