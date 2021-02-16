Advertisement

Covid Hits Spurs Hard

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) during...
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(WITN)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - The NBA says the San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players and that means the Spurs won’t play until the middle of next week at the earliest. The NBA has postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs - at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday - as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed. The Hornets were scheduled to play host to Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open
Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting
MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program
North Adams schools is preparing for snow day Tuesday.
Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo,...
Second Former Red Sox Player Conigliaro Dies
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is...
MSU Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at South Carolina Tournament
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World...
Dodgers Line Up Interim Pitching Coach
File image
Weather Wipes Out NHL Game