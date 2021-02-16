Covid Hits Spurs Hard

-SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - The NBA says the San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players and that means the Spurs won’t play until the middle of next week at the earliest. The NBA has postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs - at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday - as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed. The Hornets were scheduled to play host to Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday.