Mayor Schor ‘excited’ about City of Lansing Public Service Department’s improved snow plow status map

(Carly Miller)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing Public Service Department has launched a GPS snow plow status map.

Mayor Andy Schor submitted this statement:

“Today, the City of Lansing Public Service Department launched an improved snow plow status map. The map now refreshes every 15 minutes to show where City of Lansing snow plows have been and where they’re headed. The status of both main and local (secondary) streets is shown on the map. This will allow residents to know when the snow plow is coming down their street, and help them know when to shovel so they don’t get plowed back in and have to shovel twice. I am excited that we have been able to get this service up and running for this major snow event. We will continue to refine the map for future snow events to make it as user-friendly as possible.”

Snow plow
Snow plow(WILX)

For more information and to see the map, click here.

